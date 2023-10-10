Microsoft to launch its new AI chip 'Athena' next month

Microsoft to launch its new AI chip 'Athena' next monthMicrosoft's annual event will take place from November 14 to 17.Sejal Sharma| Oct 10, 2023 07:33 AM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 07:33 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of Microsoft AI chipLinkedIn Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Microsoft has been developing a computer chip under a project codenamed ‘Athena’ for some time. Now, as per a recent report, it is believed that the company is ready to unveil the AI chip at its annual event ‘Ignite’ next month.This is a significant development because it would mean that Microsoft would be able to reduce its reliance on GPUs produced by NVIDIA, the uncrowned king of the semiconductor industry, reported Interesting Engineering in April. Athena has been designed to power Microsoft’s data center servers that are used to train and run large language models.Semiconductor race heats upEverybody wants an NVIDIA chip to power their AI systems, but unfortunately, they are in short supply and come with a hefty price tag. The H100 chip, which is currently the US-based chipmaker’s most powerful AI offering, is priced at $40,000. Microsoft also uses NVIDIA chips to power its large language models, which require high computing power. Producing in-house GPUs would save cost – and let's not forget that having its own chip would mean the company can push Azure ahead harder. See Also Related Codename Athena: Microsoft developing secret AI chips to challenge Nvidia's dominance OpenAI may produce the hottest commodity in tech: AI chips IE had also reported earlier that Microsoft has been secretly developing these chips since 2019. Incidentally, that is the same year when Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI, the father of ChatGPT. Over the years, Microsoft has invested close to $13 billion in the AI company. One might say that apart from giving support to its own AI goals, Microsoft’s chip could also assist OpenAI in its own GPU needs.OpenAI developing its own AI chipBut it seems OpenAI may have taken the matter of its GPU needs into its own hands. IE reported last week that the Sam Altman-led company is also interested in developing its own chip. Either that or acquire a chipmaker that could make customized chips for OpenAI.This could bode well for the company because, as per a Reuters report, if ChatGPT were to grow its queries to a 10th of the scale of Google search, OpenAI would be required to cough up roughly $48.1 billion to buy the necessary GPUs and then about $16 billion worth of chips a year to stay operational. Altman has also previously complained about issues resulting in the functioning of his products due to a GPU shortage.Till now, ChatGPT has been running on 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, which have been integrated into a Microsoft supercomputer. As ChatGPT shifts from being a free service to categorizing itself as a commercial service, it would require over 30,000 NVIDIA A100 GPUs.The global chip supply shortage has spurred the prices of chips produced by NVIDIA, which announced that it would launch a new chip next year called the GH200, which will have the same GPU as the H100 but with triple the memory capacity. The company said systems running on GH200 will start in the second quarter of 2024.‘Ignite’ is the Microsoft annual event where developers and IT professionals converge as the company announces important updates for its products. This year’s event is set to take place in Seattle from November 14 to 17. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New study debunks myth about 1918 flu pandemic victimsWebb spots solar flares from TRAPPIST for the first timeNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsRadiator leak spotted on the Russian side of the ISSIs medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?Can you improve on the ISS? Nanoracks hopes Starlab will fit the billHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsLife by 2100: nanotech, cybernetics, and commercial space travelUS Army to start prototyping for electric recon vehicleGoogle’s AI alone may consume as much energy as Ireland Job Board