Microsoft to launch its new AI chip 'Athena' next month

Microsoft has been developing a computer chip under a project codenamed ‘Athena’ for some time. Now, as per a recent report, it is believed that the company is ready to unveil the AI chip at its annual event ‘Ignite’ next month.

This is a significant development because it would mean that Microsoft would be able to reduce its reliance on GPUs produced by NVIDIA, the uncrowned king of the semiconductor industry, reported Interesting Engineering in April. Athena has been designed to power Microsoft’s data center servers that are used to train and run large language models.

Semiconductor race heats up

Everybody wants an NVIDIA chip to power their AI systems, but unfortunately, they are in short supply and come with a hefty price tag. The H100 chip, which is currently the US-based chipmaker’s most powerful AI offering, is priced at $40,000. Microsoft also uses NVIDIA chips to power its large language models, which require high computing power. Producing in-house GPUs would save cost – and let's not forget that having its own chip would mean the company can push Azure ahead harder.