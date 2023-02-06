Microsoft may have accidentally previewed its ChatGPT-powered Bing

Interesting Engineering has previously reported that Microsoft has now increased its investment in OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, and is working to integrate the chatbot's services into its products, such as the Bing search engine and its Office suite.

While this was expected to happen in the near future, Microsoft appears keen to ride the wave of ChatGPT's popularity and may be close to unveiling this service soon.

What will ChatGPT-powered Bing look like?

According to Yin's post, Bing's old search engine page isn't going away. Instead, users can pull up the AI-powered search engine when they click on the chat option below the search box.

The new interface that opens up looks much like ChatGPT and prompts the users to either "Ask complex questions," "Get better answers," or "Get creative inspiration." Like ChatGPT, the interface also carries a disclaimer that warns users that the search is powered by AI and can make mistakes. Users are encouraged to share their feedback with Microsoft to improve the service.

What can one do with ChatGPT-powered Bing?

According to what Yin saw on the page, Microsoft wants users to use ChatGPT-powered Bing as their "research assistant, personal planner, and creative partner."

Instead of typing a search query with the right keywords, users now have 1,000 characters to explain to the new Bing what exactly they are looking for, providing as many details as possible, including context as well as examples.

The AI will interpret this query and then do several searches on your behalf to reply with a compilation of search results in summary. Interestingly, in addition to the summary, the tool will also provide references to phrases in its response, allowing you to counter-check the information.