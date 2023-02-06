Microsoft may have accidentally previewed its ChatGPT-powered Bing
Microsoft may have accidentally previewed its ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine to a few users on Friday. Owen Yin, a student and designer, seems to have stumbled upon this and shared it with the world on his Medium page.
ChatGPT, the conversational chatbot built by OpenAI, hardly needs an introduction these days. The service is so popular that it has trumped giants like TikTok and Instagram in the rate of growing its user base.
Interesting Engineering has previously reported that Microsoft has now increased its investment in OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, and is working to integrate the chatbot's services into its products, such as the Bing search engine and its Office suite.
While this was expected to happen in the near future, Microsoft appears keen to ride the wave of ChatGPT's popularity and may be close to unveiling this service soon.
What will ChatGPT-powered Bing look like?
According to Yin's post, Bing's old search engine page isn't going away. Instead, users can pull up the AI-powered search engine when they click on the chat option below the search box.
The new interface that opens up looks much like ChatGPT and prompts the users to either "Ask complex questions," "Get better answers," or "Get creative inspiration." Like ChatGPT, the interface also carries a disclaimer that warns users that the search is powered by AI and can make mistakes. Users are encouraged to share their feedback with Microsoft to improve the service.
What can one do with ChatGPT-powered Bing?
According to what Yin saw on the page, Microsoft wants users to use ChatGPT-powered Bing as their "research assistant, personal planner, and creative partner."
Instead of typing a search query with the right keywords, users now have 1,000 characters to explain to the new Bing what exactly they are looking for, providing as many details as possible, including context as well as examples.
The AI will interpret this query and then do several searches on your behalf to reply with a compilation of search results in summary. Interestingly, in addition to the summary, the tool will also provide references to phrases in its response, allowing you to counter-check the information.
Yin also added in his post that one could ask the new Bing to chalk out a travel itinerary by providing details of food preference, time and location, and budget constraints or simply put it to a creative task like writing a poem or a story.
What does Microsoft say?
Yin also told The Verge that the feature that loaded up automatically on his homepage also vanished quickly, but he got sufficient time to capture some screenshots. Interesting Engineering has reached out to Microsoft to verify the authenticity of these images.
However, a few other users also seem to have experienced the feature and shared them on social media.
This morning I was experiencing the CHAT feature of Microsoft Bing search and then a few moments later disappeared it. pic.twitter.com/kSA7RMPmLy— Nazmul hossain (@Nazmul60863192) February 3, 2023
The similarity of the images does suggest that the feature was accidentally leaked, and Microsoft might be preparing behind the scenes to launch this soon enough.
Interesting Engineering will update the story when an official response from Microsoft is received.
Can the removal of the amygdala region in the brain truly absolve one of fear? Interesting Engineering speaks to Dr. Sanne Van Rooij, a clinical neuroscientist, to find out.