Microsoft spent millions to put together a supercomputer for OpenAI

Microsoft is no stranger to building artificial intelligence (AI) models that help users work more efficiently. The automatic spell checker that has helped millions of users is an example of an AI model trained on language. However, OpenAI wasn't looking to develop anything along the lines of a spell checker. The company wanted to fundamentally change how people interact with computers and needed something massive.

How Microsoft put together a supercomputer for OpenAI

When OpenAI provided Microsoft with the details of the scale it wanted to compute at, Microsoft realized that it needed to give OpenAI access to its cloud computing services for an extended period of time.

So, Microsoft began stringing together tens of thousands of A100 graphics chips from NVIDIA that have the large computing power and are frequently used for developing AI models. However, it was not just a matter of connecting the chips together.

When training AI models, work is divided between the thousands of processing units that fire up at once, requiring meticulous power management. Beyond that, the processors also need to talk to one another to share the work done for which Microsoft had to write special software.

Now that OpenAI has trained its model, the more significant hurdle lies in making it available to many users. Microsoft had also launched its new Bing which uses GPT-4, an advanced version of the language model from OpenAI, and put users on a waitlist so that it can scale its servers before rolling out its service.