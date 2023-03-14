Trending
Sony EYE nanosatellite
Brunt Ice Shelf
AUKUS deal
B21 Raider Images
AI Art Generator
WORMS Robots
Industrial Revolution inventions

Microsoft spent millions to put together a supercomputer for OpenAI

Now its building one that even bigger and even more sophisticated.
Ameya Paleja
| Mar 14, 2023 10:35 AM EST
Created: Mar 14, 2023 10:35 AM EST
innovation
Data center with servers of information
Data center with servers of information

Microsoft 

Nearly five years ago, a little-known company approached Microsoft with a special request to put together computing horsepower to the scale it had never done before. Microsoft then spent millions of dollars in putting together tens of thousands of powerful chips to build a supercomputer. OpenAI used this to train its large language model, GPT, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Microsoft is no stranger to building artificial intelligence (AI) models that help users work more efficiently. The automatic spell checker that has helped millions of users is an example of an AI model trained on language. However, OpenAI wasn't looking to develop anything along the lines of a spell checker. The company wanted to fundamentally change how people interact with computers and needed something massive.

How Microsoft put together a supercomputer for OpenAI

When OpenAI provided Microsoft with the details of the scale it wanted to compute at, Microsoft realized that it needed to give OpenAI access to its cloud computing services for an extended period of time.

So, Microsoft began stringing together tens of thousands of A100 graphics chips from NVIDIA that have the large computing power and are frequently used for developing AI models. However, it was not just a matter of connecting the chips together.

When training AI models, work is divided between the thousands of processing units that fire up at once, requiring meticulous power management. Beyond that, the processors also need to talk to one another to share the work done for which Microsoft had to write special software.

Now that OpenAI has trained its model, the more significant hurdle lies in making it available to many users. Microsoft had also launched its new Bing which uses GPT-4, an advanced version of the language model from OpenAI, and put users on a waitlist so that it can scale its servers before rolling out its service.

Most Popular

Not just that, through its Azure AI services, Microsoft is also making the computing infrastructure available for other users to build their own AI models, requiring it to scale its resources even faster. Microsoft Azure Team has to keep an eye on every little detail from chips to concrete, pipes to trays to rack-up servers because disruption in the supply of any one component can thwart their plans of scaling up rapidly.

What Microsoft put together for OpenAI a few years ago has blown away users. What the company is building now is even bigger and more sophisticated than before. One can only imagine what exciting models it will bring out.

The age of AI has just begun.

This piece contains information that first appeared in Bloomberg and Microsoft's blog.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
This space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit

Interesting Engineering delves into the missions of Astroscale, a space junk removal company. It is partnering with OneWeb to launch the ELSA-M mission in 2024.

Deena Theresa | 9/14/2022
The age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new study
sciencepremiumThe age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new study
Paul Ratner| 11/3/2022
Scientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robot
sciencepremiumScientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robot
Sade Agard| 10/26/2022
More Stories
innovation
Proof of Work vs. Proof of Stake: understanding the key differences
Christopher McFadden| 3/14/2023
innovation
Quantum computing algorithm could help develop carbon capture method
Chris Young| 3/14/2023
innovation
Observatory on the far side of the moon will seek 'Dark Ages' signal
Chris Young| 3/14/2023