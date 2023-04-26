Microsoft outperforms Google in Q1 as AI set to take center-stage

After years of playing second fiddle to Google in the search engine market, Microsoft is set to become a technology leader again as businesses and individuals worldwide look to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into everything they do. In the Q1 2023 earnings reported recently, the 48-year-old company has outperformed its younger rival, Alphabet.

For years, Microsoft was mainly a market leader in operating systems. Still, the changing nature of computing technologies meant it has ventured into other areas, such as cloud computing and gaming, through its Xbox platform.

Alphabet comprehensively beat Microsoft after it launched a stronger search engine, Google, and took up most of the advertising revenues that followed in the niche. However, as the tech sector looks set to start a new page with AI, Microsoft has all the ingredients in the right place to retake the top spot.