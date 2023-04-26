Microsoft outperforms Google in Q1 as AI set to take center-stage

Microsoft outperforms Google in Q1 as AI set to take center-stageIts partnership with OpenAI gives Microsoft a head start.Ameya Paleja| Apr 26, 2023 09:12 AM ESTCreated: Apr 26, 2023 09:12 AM ESTinnovationMicrosoft office near ParisJean-Luc Ichard/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.After years of playing second fiddle to Google in the search engine market, Microsoft is set to become a technology leader again as businesses and individuals worldwide look to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into everything they do. In the Q1 2023 earnings reported recently, the 48-year-old company has outperformed its younger rival, Alphabet. For years, Microsoft was mainly a market leader in operating systems. Still, the changing nature of computing technologies meant it has ventured into other areas, such as cloud computing and gaming, through its Xbox platform. Alphabet comprehensively beat Microsoft after it launched a stronger search engine, Google, and took up most of the advertising revenues that followed in the niche. However, as the tech sector looks set to start a new page with AI, Microsoft has all the ingredients in the right place to retake the top spot. See Also Microsoft's earnings soar as Alphabet stagnatesFor the latest quarter, Microsoft's earnings from the cloud and commercial software sales grew even as devices and PC-related software sales declined by nearly 30 percent each. Revenues from its Azure and other cloud services increased 27 percent in revenue, taking its Intelligent Cloud's tally to $22.1 billion. Overall, the company recorded $52.9 billion in revenue, an increase of seven percent from last year. On the other hand, Alphabet has been hit by the stagnation of the digital advertising market as businesses prepare for the slowing economy and likely recession. After posting consistent growth for over two decades, Google is now stuck in low single digits, marking only a three percent rise in its revenues from last year to $69.9 billion. The South Lake Union Google Headquarter entrance late in the day400tmax/iStock The numbers get interesting as one looks into areas where the two services compete directly. Although Google changed how it calculates costs and reported reduced losses from its Cloud business, Microsoft has shown a substantial 22 percent growth in this sector. Most Popular Google's dominance in the search engine market is still strong, but growth is tough to achieve when you control 90 percent of the market share. On the other hand, Microsoft is reinventing its Bing search engine with GPT and has recorded a 10 percent growth in the last quarter. Microsoft has been slow to roll out Bing Search to users and, in the likely months, even seal a few deals to replace Google as the default search engine on some phones, as per The New York Times report. After its initial bet into OpenAI's grand plan of making GPT bore excellent results, Microsoft has doubled its commitment with a "multi-year, multi-billion dollar" investment in the generative AI maker. It is bullish about the role of AI in its future growth. Microsoft's surge when Alphabet says its "outlook remains uncertain" perhaps tells us what 2023 will be like for the two companies. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handleOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongBloomX: Artificial pollination tech is revolutionizing how our growing planet gets fedBlockchain skills have soared in popularity despite crypto crashFossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteriesChina claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fightersIs it possible to recreate dinosaurs from chicken DNA?Two massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaSpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosionGalactic archaeologists find the ancient heart of the Milky Way More Stories scienceDenmark and Sweden lead in carbon emissions reduction, but are they truly net zero?Tejasri Gururaj| 4/12/2023scienceFossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteriesSade Agard| 9/5/2022scienceExploring emotions, the brain, and free will with Dr. Lisa Feldman BarrettEric James Beyer| 8/9/2022