Microsoft's recently approved patent for augmented reality (AR) glasses shows a swappable battery that could make it a top choice among buyers when it becomes available. The patent was published last week, MSPowerUser reported.

AR glasses are considered the next frontier of mobile technology that promises to replace smartphones today. About a decade ago, Google attempted to develop something along these lines and released its Glass to the public. However, high costs and limited functionality led to its ultimate demise, even though the concept continues to thrive.

Consumer tech giant Apple has big plans in this segment but has delayed its entry as it believes that the technology to make a viable product is still not ready. From what it appears now, Microsoft also plans to enter the fray and is looking for innovations to make its offering stand out.