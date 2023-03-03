Microsoft rolls out personality options for its Bing AI chatbot

During this time, users have reported different experiences during their interactions with the chatbot ranging from bullying to flirtation. In a bid to improve the experience, Microsoft is now looking to provide users with better control over how the chatbot responds.

Mikhail Parakhin, the head of web services at the company, announced via Twitter:

Now almost everyone - 90% - should be seeing the Bing Chat Mode selector (the tri-toggle). I definitely prefer Creative, but Precise is also interesting - it's much more factual. See which one you like. The 10% who are still in the control group should start seeing it today. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 1, 2023

For those who do not like the two extremes, there is also an option for a "balanced" setting that bridges the two.

Do AI chatbots need personality settings?

Microsoft's move comes at a time when there have been multiple cases of the chatbot showcasing strong personalities already. It has refused to indulge in conversations with users who persistently ask about its origins and even refused to accept that it was wrong about the current date. So, what is Microsoft trying to do by introducing more personality into the mix?

With the introduction of AI into its products, Microsoft is looking to cover lost ground in areas such as the search engine. With Google caught on the back foot with its AI offerings, the timing is right for Microsoft to aggressively push its offerings and make get users hooked to these services before others catch up.