Microsoft Corporation has placed a big bet on Helion by agreeing to purchase power generated by its nuclear fusion process. Helion is also backed by Sam Altman, the OpenAI CEO with whom Microsoft is spearheading the artificial intelligence (AI) race.

Nuclear fusion is the holy grail of clean energy as it promises the generation of power without the emission of carbon or hassles of radioactive nuclear waste. As per a Reuters report, more than 30 companies and government labs are engaged in energy generation using the fusion process, but none have actually made major breakthroughs that could make the technology commercially viable.