Microsoft may be looking to small modular reactor (SMR) fission nuclear reactors to help with the massive energy demands of its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions. While not publicly announced, a new job posting for a "principal program manager" who'll "be responsible for maturing and implementing a global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and microreactor energy strategy" is as clear an indication of the corporation's plans.

Nuclear-powered AI

“The next major wave of computing is being born, as the Microsoft Cloud turns the world’s most advanced AI models into a new computing platform,” the job posting explains. “We are committed to helping our customers use our platforms and tools to do more with less today and innovate for the future in the new era of AI," it continues.