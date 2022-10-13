Microsoft's $22 billion worth smart goggles reportedly failed in US Army tests

The U.S. Army first awarded Microsoft a $480 million contract in 2018 to create a prototype of the advanced smart goggles, dubbed Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS). Although the smart goggles look much like Microsoft's commercially available HoloLens Augmented Reality (AR) headsets, the Army required the IVAS to do much more.

What is the IVAS designed to do?

As Interesting Engineering reported in 2021, the U.S Army isn't buying the HoloLens from Microsoft but wants it to bundle a number of technologies into one platform that its soldiers can use to train, rehearse and fight.

This would require the headsets to incorporate high-resolution night vision, thermal and solider-borne sensors to increase situational awareness and target engagement while the machine learning ability coupled with AR is to provide a life-like training environment.

As per the agreement, Microsoft is scheduled to deliver 120,000 IVAS headsets over a period of 10 years, priced at nearly $22 billion.

Devices that could get US soldiers killed

In a recently held, "operational demo", the device failed in four out of six evaluation events, an internal US Army report, excerpts of which were provided to Business Insider said. One of the major flaws of the device was the glow of its display which was visible from hundreds of meters away. Such a display could alert enemy fighters of the location of US Army soldiers, putting them at risk of being killed, one of the testers said in the report.

The IVAS has been in trials for over two years Microsoft

Another issue that soldiers faced was the limited field of view and peripheral vision when wearing the IVAS and the restriction on a soldier's movement on account of the size and weight of the device.