Microsoft to school Bing AI after reports of chatbot's hysteria surface

"Starting today, the chat experience will be capped at 50 chat turns per day and 5 chat turns per session. A turn is a conversation exchange which contains both a user question and a reply from Bing."

Longer chat sessions, with 15 or more queries, could cause Bing to be repetitious "or be prompted/provoked to give responses that are not necessarily helpful or in line with our designed tone," warned an earlier blog by the tech giant.

Bing team plans to school its chatbot

According to the Bing team, data shows that the vast majority of people find the answers they're looking for within five turns, and only about one percent of chat conversations have 50+ messages.

When users reach the five-topic limit per session, Bing will prompt them to begin a new topic. Microsoft believes that deleting a conversation after only five questions ensures that "the model won't get confused."

The action was taken in response to stories of Bing's "unhinged" discussions and a lengthy back-and-forth with Bing that The New York Times reported.

In this back-and-forth, the chatbot claimed to love the author and keep them up at night.

The time period of these restrictions is not immediately known, but Microsoft is still attempting to school Bing's tone.