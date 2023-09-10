Microsoft used 1.7 billion gallons of water for AI in 2022

In their latest environmental reports, both Microsoft and Google revealed significant spikes in water consumption due to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

This is according to an article by The Associated Press (AP) published on Saturday.

Nearly 1.7 billion gallons of water

The first reported an increase of 34 percent from 2021 to 2022, which amounted to nearly 1.7 billion gallons (6.4 billion liters) of water, while the latter reported a 20 percent rise in the same time period.

“It’s fair to say the majority of the growth is due to AI,” including “its heavy investment in generative AI and partnership with OpenAI,” told AP Shaolei Ren, a scientist at the University of California, Riverside who has been on a mission to evaluate the environmental impact of generative AI.