Microsoft's AI-powered backpack approved for public feedback

A person with poor vision heading to work faces many challenges, such as difficulty identifying the traffic lights. One day, the person is handed a backpack that is able to recognize the objects surrounding them, describing the people and stores nearby.

Now, an innovation can help support individuals with multiple tasks through the tech giant – Microsoft’s latest innovation – an artificial intelligence (AI) endowed smart backpack.

The company filed the patent in May and was recently cleared for public feedback by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This announcement comes after Microsoft’s patent for a video pass-through headset similar to that of Apple was approved for public feedback in August. The patent for the headsets was filed in April 2021.