Microsoft Edge: ‘First’ browser with DALL-E-powered AI image generator

"Edge is now the first and only browser with an integrated AI image generator."

The "Image Maker" will be accessible when it launches through Edge's sidebar. Bing will produce several images corresponding to the prompt after simply typing in the desired image.

The chosen photographs can then be downloaded and used however the user pleases.

Microsoft emphasized the function as a tool for producing "extremely particular" images for social media postings, slideshows, and documents in a recent blog post.

Several image generators are available, but placing the function directly in Edge's sidebar will simplify it for consumers to use while browsing the web.

Users must currently manually add it to their sidebar, though. Toggle the switch next to Picture Maker after entering the sidebar and selecting the "+" button.

DALL-E into Edge's sidebar

The tech giant has not made any comments regarding the tool's image-making capacity or the release date of the function.