Microsoft Edge: ‘First’ browser with DALL-E-powered AI image generator
Microsoft has announced that Edge users worldwide will have access to a DALL-E-powered artificial intelligence (AI) picture generator.
The news follows last month's incorporation of the picture creation technology into its Bing AI chatbot, according to a blog by the company on Thursday.
"We are excited to share more of what is new in Edge to help you stay organized and productive," Microsoft shared.
"Edge is now the first and only browser with an integrated AI image generator."
The "Image Maker" will be accessible when it launches through Edge's sidebar. Bing will produce several images corresponding to the prompt after simply typing in the desired image.
The chosen photographs can then be downloaded and used however the user pleases.
Microsoft emphasized the function as a tool for producing "extremely particular" images for social media postings, slideshows, and documents in a recent blog post.
Several image generators are available, but placing the function directly in Edge's sidebar will simplify it for consumers to use while browsing the web.
Users must currently manually add it to their sidebar, though. Toggle the switch next to Picture Maker after entering the sidebar and selecting the "+" button.
DALL-E into Edge's sidebar
The tech giant has not made any comments regarding the tool's image-making capacity or the release date of the function.
The company has also added additional tools to Edge in addition to the Picture Maker, like the Drop tool, which enables users to send files and other information to themselves.
Moreover, Edge has included a "Browser Essentials" feature that allows users to click a button to get information about how well it detects malware (although this feature is currently only available on early-access builds).
Microsoft's decision to strategically incorporate DALL-E into Edge's sidebar is made to increase user accessibility to the utility, said the company blog.
Given the growing significance of visual material in today's digital environment, this feature may prove to be a helpful resource for both consumers and organizations.