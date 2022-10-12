Microsoft’s newest app Designer allows users to create art with AI-generated images

Preview of Designer

Microsoft Designer integrates its graphic design app with DALL-E 2 AI software, which was created by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI. DALL-E 2 was available as of April this year. Currently, Designer is only available for a web preview. The company wants to gain feedback from creators once the app is available to try out and use. Designer will allow people to add design ideas, along with create social media posts, graphics and other creative projects within the app.

The created images can also be downloaded and shared, either directly to social media or with friends and family. The app has a similar feel to PowerPoint, in the sense of presentation, with users having design options based on the content they would like to create. Microsoft said it has billions of slide designs available.

Create and Image Creator

Along with Designer, Microsoft has also included Create and Image Creator as additional parts of the Microsoft Creator tools available. The company will add an AI text-to-image model to its search engines Bing and Edge as well, according to the company’s blog post. The Microsoft Create site is meant to be used by anyone who would like to design social posts, videos, presentations, flyers and other artistic projects.

The company wants people to have the ability to use words not only for searching for content, but for also creating it. With this technology, if a description is entered with location and art style, the Image Creator will generate the artwork. Image Creator is also formed with DALL-E 2 software. The novel tool will allow users to type in a description of a picture they’re looking for and Image Creator will build it.