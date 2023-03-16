Midjourney AI embarks on media journey, launches monthly magazine

A cover image from Midjourney magazine's website showing April issue. Midjourney

The firm also revealed on Tuesday that Google Cloud would be serving as its infrastructure supplier.

Midjourney, like all AI picture producers, was taught using a vast amount of image sets that were downloaded from the internet, which enables it to produce art that appears to be entirely original.

AI- copyright controversies

However, the company has been marred with controversies, with a number of parties actively suing the corporation, alleging extensive copyright infringement. Earlier last month, a lawsuit was filed by Getty Images against Stability AI, the company behind the well-known AI picture creator Stable Diffusion. The stock agency said that more than 12 million of its copyrighted images—along with their captions and metadata—were used to teach Steady Diffusion, seeking $1.8 trillion in compensation. Strangely, the U.S. Copyright Office recently declared that AI-generated photographs are not copyright protected, and it is unclear if those who "created" the images that will appear in Midjourney's magazine would receive any sort of payment.

Despite the U.S. Copyright Office's position on the topic, some people continue to view these "creators," who essentially did nothing more than type text instructions, as the artists. The use of AI in art is criticized by many for a variety of reasons. Some claim it lacks spirit, while others claim it plagiarizes the work of other artists.