Trending
Willow Project
ChatGPT
Baidu Ernie Bot
NASA VIPER rover
Adenovirus
Lockheed Martin Darkstar
Industrial Revolution inventions

Midjourney AI embarks on media journey, launches monthly magazine

The $4 monthly magazine, though, leaves many unanswered questions.
Baba Tamim
| Mar 16, 2023 09:04 AM EST
Created: Mar 16, 2023 09:04 AM EST
innovation
Midjourney magazine April issue.
Midjourney magazine April issue.

Midjourney 

Popular creative tool Midjourney, artificial intelligence (AI) powered company, has embarked on a new journey with the launch of a monthly magazine amid controversies.

The magazine will feature “a selection of artwork curated from the 10,000 most highly rated images” and interviews with community members, according to the California-based company, an independent research lab. “We’re launching a monthly Midjourney magazine! Every issue has interviews, breathtaking images, and of course, prompts,” Midjourney announced on Wednesday. “Join us in celebrating our community's creativity, imagination, and the increasing manifestation of the human mind.” The $4 monthly magazine's website is, however, incredibly underdeveloped, leaving many unanswered questions. Midjourney produces an AI program that generates images from textual descriptions, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stable Diffusion. The underlying technology used by the company is speculated to be based on Stable Diffusion.

Midjourney AI embarks on media journey, launches monthly magazine
A cover image from Midjourney magazine's website showing April issue.

Midjourney 

The firm also revealed on Tuesday that Google Cloud would be serving as its infrastructure supplier.

Midjourney, like all AI picture producers, was taught using a vast amount of image sets that were downloaded from the internet, which enables it to produce art that appears to be entirely original.

AI- copyright controversies

However, the company has been marred with controversies, with a number of parties actively suing the corporation, alleging extensive copyright infringement. Earlier last month, a lawsuit was filed by Getty Images against Stability AI, the company behind the well-known AI picture creator Stable Diffusion. The stock agency said that more than 12 million of its copyrighted images—along with their captions and metadata—were used to teach Steady Diffusion, seeking $1.8 trillion in compensation. Strangely, the U.S. Copyright Office recently declared that AI-generated photographs are not copyright protected, and it is unclear if those who "created" the images that will appear in Midjourney's magazine would receive any sort of payment.

Despite the U.S. Copyright Office's position on the topic, some people continue to view these "creators," who essentially did nothing more than type text instructions, as the artists. The use of AI in art is criticized by many for a variety of reasons. Some claim it lacks spirit, while others claim it plagiarizes the work of other artists.

Most Popular

In an interview with Interesting Engineering (IE) last year, Hasan Ragab, an Egyptian-born American architect and computational designer, mentioned that criticism of AI art might have some basis in how this potent instrument can be abused, just like any new technology.

He, however, emphasized that "these instruments need to be investigated, comprehended, and disputed in an unbiased way to have a well-informed opinion.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
A Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones

AID clinic has provided war victims and disaster-affected people with over 2000 prosthetic limbs, including 600 prosthetic modifications for free.

Baba Tamim | 9/16/2022
JWST head reveals why the advanced telescope’s sunshield was surprisingly challenging
sciencepremiumJWST head reveals why the advanced telescope’s sunshield was surprisingly challenging
Stephen Vicinanza| 11/12/2022
An American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in Madagascar
innovationpremiumAn American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in Madagascar
Deena Theresa| 8/10/2022
More Stories
innovation
ChatGPT-4 is here, but will it take away your job?
Christopher McFadden| 3/17/2023
innovation
High on ChatGPT-4, Microsoft introduces ‘Microsoft 365 Copilot’ AI tools
Deena Theresa| 3/17/2023
innovation
Could adding see-through wood make windows better at retaining heat?
Christopher McFadden| 3/17/2023