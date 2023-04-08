Midjourney V5 rolls out with new features promising accessibility

This could also go a long way in improving accessibility by automating ALT text generation for images uploaded to the web and could prove to be a godsend for people with visual impairments and reading difficulties in finding their way through the internet.

Midjourney permits the user to upload an image upon encountering the “/describe” prompt and then presents the user with four descriptions its AI engine generates based on the image provided.

These descriptions are followed by buttons numbered one to four- representing each generated description. These buttons remix the image based on its corresponding description, should the user click on it.

DelSignore further shares his experience of remixing the official crew portrait of NASA Astronauts for the Artemis II space program.

Crew portrait of the Artemis II NASA

Midjourney described the crew portrait as “NASA astronauts group pose for a photo, in the style of photorealistic portraits, dark cyan, and orange, uniformly staged images, romantic depictions of historical events, celebrity portraits, Hasselblad h6d-400c, non-representational — ar 117:77 — v 5”

The star of the show, however, was the remixed image Midjourney generated based on this description.

Midjourney generated image based on a description generated from the crew portrait of the Artemis II program Paul DeSignore; generated using Midjourney

However, not all images get accurate descriptions. While testing the feature with a portrait of a woman in a polka dot dress, PetaPixel observed Midjourney come up with descriptions of varying quality.