Midnight: New eVTOL air taxi is "1,000 times quieter than a helicopter", could fly by 2024

Now, the Archer team is working towards certifying Midnight with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) towards the end of 2024, a press statement reveals.

Meet Midnight

Archer's Midnight aircraft has a 1,000 lb (453 kg) payload capacity and a 100-mile (160 km) range, though it is designed primarily for short 20-mile back-to-back journeys. The company says it would be ideal for the airport to city center trips, as it only requires a 10-minute charge time between journeys.

In fact, Archer announced its first eVTOL route in a partnership with United Airlines last week. That route will carry passengers between Newark Airport and downtown Manhattan. It's part of Archer's plan to utilize existing infrastructure, such as an existing heliport in Manhattan, for initial operations, before expanding its eVTOL airport infrastructure.

Archer's Midnight aircraft. Archer

"Over time, we will build more infrastructure or work with companies to build more infrastructure," Archer's CEO and founder, Adam Goldstein, told Aviation International in an interview, adding that the company is also eyeing a route between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

As with many other eVTOL air taxi designs, Archer's Midnight was built with high redundancy for safety and sustainability and low noise pollution in mind. The company claims the aircraft will cruise at approximately 2,000 feet and make a noise on the ground "1,000 times quieter than a helicopter". The eVTOL aircraft features 12 small propellers. It can carry four passengers and one pilot at a time.