Europe is testing the viability of massive miles-long solar space satellites

ESA's SOLARIS aims to prove space-based solar power works

Decarbonization will require a paradigm shift for the energy sector. It will have to rely on, in part, technologies that do not yet exist.

The ESA's Basic Activities program has conducted several studies that show space-based solar power is "workable and could support the path to decarbonizing the energy sector," the ESA's statement reads. "However, significant uncertainties and technical challenges remain," the space agency adds.

Enter SOLARIS, the ESA's newly-proposed research and development program aimed at maturing the concept and proving its commercial viability. Space-based solar power was first proposed in the late 60s by U.S. space expert Peter Glaser.

The concept would have solar power satellites in geostationary orbit harvesting sunlight at all times. These satellites would convert the sunlight into low-power density microwaves and beam them down to receiver stations down on Earth. According to the ESA, to collect enough energy, these satellites would have to be several miles in size, as would the receiving stations on Earth.

Developing the solar space farms of the future

The sheer size of the satellites required means technical advances in in-space manufacturing and robotic assembly, as well as high-efficiency photovoltaics, would be needed before any mission could get the green light.

What's more, more research is needed on the potential adverse effects of low-power microwaves on the health of human and animal populations living near any receiving station. Tests to ascertain compatibility with aircraft and other satellites are also required.