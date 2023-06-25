Military-grade AI may now be used to spy on American civilians

A new report by Wired is warning that military AI may be used to spy on regular civilians, that means me and you.

“It’s hard to imagine that you are the target of spycraft, but spying on employees is the next frontier of military AI. Surveillance techniques familiar to authoritarian dictatorships have now been repurposed to target American workers,” stated the article.

The report points to the emergence of a few dozen companies in the past couple of years that sell employers subscriptions for services like “open source intelligence,” “reputation management,” and “insider threat assessment.” What they don’t say is that these tools were often originally developed by defense contractors for intelligence uses.