Future-ready: Australian army tests mind-controlled combat AI robodogs

The army "is exploring the use of brain signals to control robotic and autonomous systems." reads the video description.

"The Robotic and Autonomous Systems Implementation & Coordination Office (#RICO) is nested within our Future Land Warfare Branch and works closely with industry and stakeholders."

The AI analyzes brainwave data and transmits them from a person's visual cortex into the cutting-edge "robodog" using a high-tech biosensor headset.

"The whole process is not difficult to master. It's very intuitive. It only took a couple of sessions," according to Sergeant Damian Robinson of the 5th Combat Service Support Battalion, who tested the HoloLens headset.

During course training with mind-reading headsets and robodogs, Robinson and his fellow soldiers could effectively negotiate challenging terrain and inclement weather on a fake battlefield.

"It's more of a visual concentration thing," said Sergeant Robinson.

"You don't have to think anything specific to operate the robot, but you do need to focus on that flicker."

Flickering beacons, perceived as augmented reality in the headsets, act as markers that the canine-like automatons march toward. These are currently the key to keeping the bots on course.

How does the robodog work?

The team testing the novel brain robot interface gave a Vision 60 Ghost Robot commands "telepathically."

The technology is a hybrid system created with a HoloLens 2 headset that is readily available and a dedicated Raspberry Pi-based AI decoder.

The specially created and programmed AI decoder intercepts brain waves and converts them into helpful directives that are then "telepathically" transmitted to the autonomous robot dog.