New lab-grown mini brains could treat neurodegenerative diseases

Scientists at University of Michigan have engineered a method to develop artificially grown miniature brains -- called human brain organoids -- free of animal cells. The invention provides an alternative to mouse models and could forever revolutionize the way neurodegenerative conditions are studied and treated.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday.

To build their new brain organoids, researchers created a novel culture method that uses an engineered extracellular matrix for human brain organoids -- without the presence of animal components.

"This advancement in the development of human brain organoids free of animal components will allow for significant strides in the understanding of neurodevelopmental biology," said senior author Joerg Lahann, Ph.D., director of the U-M Biointerfaces Institute and Wolfgang Pauli Collegiate Professor of Chemical Engineering at U-M.