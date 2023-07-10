Mini-space factory aces first in-orbit experiment of drug production

California-based startup Varda Space Industries has announced the successful production of a drug in the world's first mini space factory.

“Over the last day, for the first time ever, orbital drug processing happened outside of a government-run space station. Our crystallization of Ritonavir appears to have been nominal. This is our first step in commercializing microgravity and building an industrial park in LEO,” announced the company in a Twitter post.

Such an incredible achievement by the team



The first mission's primary objective was just to demonstrate the re-entry capsule



Actually doing pharma processing was a huge stretch. Hopefully we get these drugs back on July 17th!



SPACE DRUGS HAVE FINISHED COOKING BABY!! https://t.co/eCdpxDhw8r — delian (@zebulgar) June 30, 2023

The crystallization of Ritonavir occurred in the W-Series 1 satellite — attached to the Rocket Lab's orbital Photon platform.

The company earlier mentioned that this is the first test effort to see whether their satellite solution can be utilized to produce pharmaceuticals in orbital settings.