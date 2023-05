A Swiss-based company called Hydromea has just announced that they have teamed up with Unplugged, a Norwegian leader in inductive charging and data transfer technology, to further refine the former's revolutionary EXRAY underwater drone. EXRAY is an autonomous underwater drone that can function within a tether enabling it to operate utterly unhindered underwater.

This is exciting in and of itself, but the new partnership has also received around 2 million euros in funding. The project's partners will now work to create a reliable, permanent drone system, initially focusing on the aquaculture sector. The technology will be built to execute daily data sweeps while submerged for months, giving farmers access to remotely thorough condition monitoring of their operations.