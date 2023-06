Time is now fast running out for the lost submersible Titan. En route to visit the wreck of the RMS Titanic, no one has seen or heard from her since Sunday morning. After some hopes were raised with "loud banging" being heard, little or no other clues have surfaced about the fate or whereabouts of the lost submersible. Apart from the news coverage around attempts to rescue the five men onboard, other experts have raised eyebrows about the apparent "budget" products used to build Titan. Prime among them is using an "Xbox" game controller to operate the vessel.