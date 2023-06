The United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Northrop Grumman’s SpaceLogistics have announced the successful ground testing of their new "mechanic satellite", known as a Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV)

The spacecraft features specialist robotic arms that will enable it to roam around Earth orbit physically, repairing ailing satellites on demand. This successful testing is critical for the new satellites' scheduled deployment in space by 2025.

The US Naval Research Laboratory, funded by DARPA, is developing a robotic payload for the Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) program. This includes two advanced robotic arms, various robotic tools, navigation cameras, and accompanying software.