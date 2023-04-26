MIT-developed 3D printed miniature vacuum pump may be used in space research

MIT researchers produced a tiny vacuum pump by using 3D printing technology. The pump would be a crucial part of a transportable mass spectrometer that may assist in monitoring contaminants, making distant medical diagnostics, or testing Martian soil.

As stated by MIT, they made a significant advancement in this problem's solution by using additive manufacturing. They used 3D printing to create a minuscule peristaltic pump, a kind of vacuum pump roughly the size of a human fist.

In comparison to a so-called dry, rough pump, which can function at atmospheric pressure and doesn't require liquid to create a vacuum, its pump can produce and sustain a vacuum with a pressure that is an order of magnitude lower.

The innovative design created by the researchers, which can be printed in one pass on a multi-material 3D printer, stops fluid or gas leaks while reducing heat generated by friction during pumping. This lengthens the device's lifespan.