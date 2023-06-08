MIT engineers built a one-megawatt electrical motor that could fly planes

Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have successfully created a one-megawatt motor which is a crucial stepping stone in making large electric planes in the future. The team has tested individual components of the motor and computed to show that it can generate one megawatt of output, a press release said.

With the world focused on reducing its carbon emissions to "net zero" by 2050, aviation is a sector that needs maximum innovation to achieve this target. Large aircraft that haul passengers and cargo today also have large carbon footprints. However, solutions for the electrification of aviation are still small and incapable of replacing large jet engines.