MIT engineers have discovered a new optical signature in a widely employed class of magnetic beads, enabling rapid detection of contaminants in various diagnostic tests.

For instance, their study, accessible on ArXiv (awaiting peer review), highlighted the beads' newfound capacity to swiftly expose traces of the foodborne pathogen Salmonella.

Besides its effect on food safety, the innovation could provide medical experts with a method to promptly and accurately identify the source of illness in a given sample.

Pathogen-detection in a second

In the world of diagnostics, waiting for test results can be frustrating and time-consuming. Whether it's a blood test, a water pollution analysis, or checking for food contamination, the turnaround time often hinges on laborious sample processing and analysis steps.