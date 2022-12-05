MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method

Traditionally, radio-frequency links used for satellite communication had a speed rate of 0.1MB per second. That means the MIT engineers' new technology is confirmed to be 1,000 times more than the traditional method. SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service averages between 20MB to 100MB, which is still way short of the TBIRD system.

The infrared light used in the TBIRD is very different from traditional radio waves, as the infrared light sends data in significantly tighter waves. With the TBIRD capable of sending up to 200 gigabits per pass, the difference between it and radio-frequency links is highly significant.

How MIT engineers pulled off the TBIRD system

MIT’s engineers were able to pull off the TBIRD payload, which is around the size of a tissue box, by using three readily-available components:

An optical signal amplifier

A sizeable high-speed storage drive

A high-rate optical modem

The engineers put these components through radiation, shock, vibration, and thermal-vacuum tests to ensure they would fare well in space. Upon testing, some of the components were then modified to suit the space.

The signal amplifier was put through a thermal test that simulated the environment in space – its fibers melted, and a modification had to be made. The laboratory program manager for the TBIRD payload and ground communications, Jade Wang, explained the reason for the modification.