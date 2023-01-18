New MIT method uses 2D materials to "catch up" with Moore's Law

Now, a team of MIT engineers believes it has cracked a way to engineer the materials on industry-standard silicon wafers, as per a press release. By doing so, they may have overcome the key obstacle described by Moore's Law.

2D materials could allow manufacturers to "catch up" with Moore's Law

The team of MIT researchers developed a method that could one day allow manufacturers to develop increasingly small transistors — beyond the limits of Moore's Law — using 2D materials.

In a test, the team used the new method, called "nonepitaxial, single-crystalline growth", to grow 2D materials onto industrial silicon wafers. They reported that the resulting 2D materials were defect-free.

"We expect our technology could enable the development of 2D semiconductor-based, high-performance, next-generation electronic devices," explained Jeehwan Kim, associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT. "We've unlocked a way to catch up to Moore’s Law using 2D materials."

Specifically, the team developed a functional transistor from a 2D material called transition-metal dichalcogenides, or TMDs. Research has shown that these conduct electricity better than silicon on the nanometer scale. Kim and his colleagues outlined their method in a new paper in Nature.

A novel method for manufacturing next-gen transistors

Scientists have previously attempted to develop transistors on silicon wafers using 2D materials. The problem is that these silicon wafers lack a supporting scaffold of other materials that would be utilized with 2D materials at such a small scale. So attempts to grow 2D materials on silicon have typically yielded a messy patchwork of crystals. These form grain boundaries that greatly reduce conductivity.