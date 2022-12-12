Video: MIT engineers develop paper-thin solar cells that can power any surface

"While it might appear simpler to just print the solar cells directly on the fabric, this would limit the selection of possible fabrics or other receiving surfaces to the ones that are chemically and thermally compatible with all the processing steps needed to make the devices. Our approach decouples the solar cell manufacturing from its final integration,” Mayuran Saravanapavanantham, electrical engineering and computer science graduate student at MIT, explained.

The device can generate 730 watts of power per kilogram

The MIT researchers found that the device could generate "730 watts of power per kilogram when freestanding and about 370 watts-per-kilogram if deployed on the high-strength Dyneema fabric, which is about 18 times more power-per-kilogram than conventional solar cells".

"A typical rooftop solar installation in Massachusetts is about 8,000 watts. To generate that same amount of power, our fabric photovoltaics would only add about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) to the roof of a house," he said.

These solar cells, however, need to be encased in a material that can protect them from the environment.

"Encasing these solar cells in heavy glass, as is standard with the traditional silicon solar cells, would minimize the value of the present advancement, so the team is currently developing ultrathin packaging solutions that would only fractionally increase the weight of the present ultralight devices," said Jeremiah Mwaura, a research scientist in the MIT Research Laboratory of Electronics.

Study Abstract:

Thin-film photovoltaics with functional components on the order of a few microns, present an avenue toward realizing additive power onto any surface of interest without excessive addition in weight and topography. To date, demonstrations of such ultra-thin photovoltaics have been limited to small-scale devices, often prepared on glass carrier substrates with only a few layers solution-processed. We demonstrate large-area, ultra-thin organic photovoltaic (PV) modules produced with scalable solution-based printing processes for all layers. We further demonstrate their transfer onto lightweight and high-strength composite fabrics, resulting in durable fabric-PV systems ∼50 microns thin, weighing under 1 gram over the module area (corresponding to an area density of 105 g m−2), and having a specific power of 370 W kg−1. Integration of the ultra-thin modules onto composite fabrics lends mechanical resilience to allow these fabric-PV systems to maintain their performance even after 500 roll-up cycles. This approach to decoupling the manufacturing and integration of photovoltaics enables new opportunities in ubiquitous energy generation.