MIT researchers create a novel low-cost and portable air pollution sensor

Testing air pollution in New York

Extending the current project, the researchers tested the devices in New York City and the Boston Area to compare their performance with the already deployed working pollution detection systems. In New York, the researchers used five detectors, which helped them collect 1.6 million data points over the course of four weeks in 2021, working with state officials to compare the results.

From the test, the researchers concluded the following:

“After following their deployment for a few months, we can confidently say our low-cost monitors should behave the same way [as standard detectors],” Wang says. “We have a big vision, but we still have to make sure the data we collect is valid and can be used for regulatory and policy purposes.”

Duarte adds: “If you follow these procedures with low-cost sensors, you can still acquire good enough data to go back to [environmental] agencies with it and say, ‘Let’s talk.’”

The paper was published in the journal Atmospheric Environment and can be found here.

Study abstract:

Low-cost air sensing is changing the paradigm of ambient air quality management research and practices. However, consensus on a structured low-cost sensor calibration and performance evaluation framework is lacking. Our study aims to devise a standardized low-cost sensor calibration protocol and evaluate the performance of various calibration algorithms. Extensive collocation data were collected in stationary and mobile settings in two American cities, New York and Boston. We trained the calibration models using stationary data aggregated at various intervals to examine the performance of several commonly used calibration algorithms described in the literature. Linear models provide consistently satisfactory calibration results, indicating linear responses from the low-cost sensors in our stationary test environment. Its simplicity is recommended for citizen science and education usages. Models that can account for non-linear relationships, especially random forest, perform well and transfer between sensors better than generalized linear regression models for PM2.5calibration, which should be adopted for regulatory and scientific purposes. Data collected in a mobile validation campaign in Boston were passed through the best-performing calibration models to assess their transferability. The results indicate that models trained with data from a different urban environment and season in the stationary setting did not transfer well to a mobile setting. It is recommended that low-cost sensors should be calibrated more often than suggested in Environmental Protection Agency's air sensor performance evaluation guidelines and used in an environment that is as similar as possible to the calibration environment.