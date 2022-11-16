MIT reveals a new type of faster AI algorithm for solving a complex equation

Liquid neural neurons

In January 2021, MIT researchers in the U.S. built ‘liquid’ neural neurons, which were inspired by the brain of small species. It is considered ‘liquid’ because the algorithm can adjust to changes experienced by real-world systems, by changing the equations as they receive new data. In other words, the algorithms can become fluid like water, and adjust itself to change as liquid adjusts itself to the object it’s in.

The flexibility of the ‘liquid’ neural nets created better decision-making estimates for various tasks that required sequential data. “This is a way forward for the future of robot control, natural language processing, video processing — any form of time series data processing,” said Dr. Ramin Hasani, a research affiliate at CSAIL and the lead author from last year’s study. “The potential is really significant.”

The research team noticed that the models were costly because the number of neurons and synopses required expensive, bulky computer programs to solve the core mathematics needed for the algorithms. The math problems became increasingly more difficult to solve due to the size of the equations, often requiring many computational steps to reach a solution and get an answer.

Creating a faster AI algorithm

The researchers who first created the ‘liquid neurons’ a year ago have discovered a way to lessen the complexities of the bottleneck by solving the differential equations behind the interaction of two neurons through synapses. Differential equations allow for calculating the state of the world or a phenomenon within time, as it evolves step-by-step, not just from start to finish.

This allowed them to unlock a new type of faster artificial intelligence algorithm. The modes have the same characteristics as liquid neural nets, since they are flexible, fundamental, and explainable, but the innovative factor is that they are much quicker and scalable. The liquid neural net is the novel form of neural network that can adapt its behavior after it “learns” information from input data.

The novel network outperformed its counterparts

The new network has been named the “closed-form continuous-time” (CfC) neural network. It has already outperformed various other artificial neural networks in terms of predictions and completing task and has higher speed-ups and performance in recognizing human activities from motion sensors, modeling physical dynamics of a simulated walker robot, and event-based sequential image processing. As for medical predictions, the new prototypes were 220 times faster on sampling 8,000 patients, than their equivalents.