MIT scientists develop super speedy AI system for biology research

MIT researchers led by Jim Collins, the Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science in the Department of Biological Engineering have developed BioAutoMATED, an automated machine-learning system for biology research. The system can select and build an appropriate model for a given dataset and even take care of the laborious task of data preprocessing, whittling down a months-long process to just a few hours.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.

“It would take many weeks of effort to figure out the appropriate model for our dataset, and this is a really prohibitive step for a lot of folks that want to use machine learning or biology,” said Jacqueline Valeri, a fifth-year PhD student of biological engineering in Collins’s lab who is first co-author of the paper.