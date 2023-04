With our pockets and houses filling with electronic gadgets and AI and Big Data fueling the rise of data centers, there is a need for more computer chips— more powerful, potent, and denser than ever.

These chips are traditionally made with boxy 3D materials bulky in nature, making stacking these into layers difficult.

However, transistors could be made from 2D ultrathin materials, solving this stacking challenge. These 2D materials are typically grown elsewhere and then transferred onto the chip or wafer— an imperfect procedure that makes these transistors vulnerable to inconsistent and hampered performance.

An interdisciplinary team of MIT researchers has revealed the development of a new technology that can grow layers of these 2D materials directly on top of fully fabricated silicon chips in a paper released in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Nanotechnology.