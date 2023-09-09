MIT student uses AI to design buildings with less concrete

In construction, concrete emissions refer to the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production and use of concrete, one of the most widely used construction materials globally. Due to energy-intensive cement production processes and chemical reactions that take place during concrete curing, the concrete industry is a substantial source of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, responsible for an estimated 8 percent of the world's emissions.

Cement, which is a byproduct of heating limestone (calcium carbonate) and other minerals to high temperatures in a kiln, is the main component of concrete. In order to produce the necessary heat to decompose this limestone, fossil fuels are often burned and this produces CO2.