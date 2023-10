Humanity is possibly at the precipice of creating the most powerful technology yet – artificial general intelligence – when machine learning models will be able to consciously think and emote like human beings. But as this technology stands today, can it address the most pertinent issue of our times – climate change?

Today’s AI-powered models can monitor greenhouse gasses and predict extreme weather events, like the one collectively developed by IBM and NASA. But what is the environmental cost of powering such energy-heavy models? The carbon footprint of a data center depends on electricity consumption, water consumption, and how soon the equipment needs replacement.