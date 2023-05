Reacting to stimuli on the fly has been exclusive to living beings for much until now. In a world of uncertainties, adjusting to changes in our surroundings has been a big reason why we’re still around as a species.

In their pursuit of giving robots a human touch, MIT engineers have now developed a gripper that grasps by reflex.

Reflexive control is a system that uses automatic responses, such as the knee-jerk reflex, to make decisions. Rather than start from scratch after a failed attempt, these systems enable robots to reflexively roll, palm, or pinch an object to get a better hold.