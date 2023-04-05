MIT's Codon compiler allows Python to 'speak' natively with computers

“Regular Python compiles to what’s called bytecode, and then that bytecode gets executed in a virtual machine, which is a lot slower,” says Ariya Shajii, an MIT CSAIL graduate student and lead author on a recent paper about Codon presented in February at the 32nd ACM SIGPLAN International Conference on Compiler Construction. “With Codon, we’re doing a native compilation, so you’re running the result directly on your CPU—there’s no intermediate virtual machine or interpreter,” Shajii added.

In order to identify the type at runtime, Saman Amarasinghe, an MIT professor and lead investigator for the CSAIL who is also a co-author of the Codon paper, notes that "if you have a dynamic language [like Python], every time you have some data, you need to keep a lot of additional metadata around it.”

"To determine the type at runtime. Codon does away with this metadata, so “the code is faster, and the data is much smaller,” he added.

Shajii says that Codon doesn't waste time during runtime because it doesn't check data or type as a matter of course. What's more, this makes Codon perform on par with C++ in terms of speed, "we usually see 10x to 100x improvement,” he says.