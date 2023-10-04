MIT's new AI copilot can monitor human pilot performance

Concerns regarding air safety have increasingly come to the forefront in the last few years, mainly due to multiple incidents of air crashes and disappearances. Contemporary pilots struggle to keep up with the deluge of information coming from many displays, especially in life-or-death situations.

Researchers have now leveraged AI systems' power to help act as a safety net to avert such instances, which helps blend human intuition with machine precision. Christened “Air-Guardian”, the program developed by a team at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, is a "proactive copilot; a partnership between human and machine, rooted in understanding attention," said a media statement.