'DribbleBot' can learn to dribble a soccer ball and could save lives

It can do so, MIT claims, with similar finesse as an actual human being (if we had four legs). This is possible thanks to integrating the newest robotic technology, such as machine learning, onboard sensors, actuators, cameras, and computing power. However, just like a real human soccer player, "DribbleBot" requires a lot of practice (using computer simulations) to master its skills.

The robot begins by not understanding how to dribble the ball; instead, it is only given positive reinforcement when it succeeds and negative reinforcement when it fails. It thus attempts to determine the order in which its legs should exert forces.

"One aspect of this reinforcement learning approach is that we must design a good reward to facilitate the robot learning a successful dribbling behavior," says MIT Ph.D. student Gabe Margolis, who co-led the work with Yandong Ji, research assistant in the Improbable AI Lab. "Once we've designed that reward, then it's practice time for the robot: In real-time, it's a couple of days, and in the simulator, hundreds of days. Over time it learns to get better and better at manipulating the soccer ball to match the desired velocity," he added.