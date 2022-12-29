MIT's zero-electricity cooling system could tackle the hottest regions of the world

Here's where a novel device unveiled by MIT researchers in October comes in. The cooling system appears to have been developed primarily to ensure an accessible and environmentally friendly cooling system solution. Remarkably, it requires zero electricity.

300% better cooling power

In a recent catch-up, the device's lead researcher, Dr. Zhengmao Lu, explained to IE, "We also showed a 300 percent cooling power enhancement over the state-of-the-art radiative cooler under unfavorable climate conditions."

This is number 3 in Interesting Engineering's series, showcasing the best innovations of 2022. Check back to discover more about groundbreaking AI, unique solar panels, new 3D printing methods, and much more.

The device resembles a regular solar panel, which, instead of providing electricity, would provide cooling. Picture the top of a food storage container, which, rather than producing power, provides cooling for the food.

Technologically speaking, though, the cooling system has an architecture that combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation.

The novel device on the left shows superior cooling power Zhengmao Lu

Lu explained that it "reached lower temperatures than traditional evaporative cooling while using much less water."

And talking about water...The device only needs a relatively tiny amount of it for maintenance so it can carry out evaporation. This would only need to be added once a month in wetter locations and once every four days in the hottest, driest regions.

"Our research has significant implications for energy-efficient cooling of buildings and perishable goods, particularly in areas with hot and humid climates," Lu said.