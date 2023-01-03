Mixed reality headsets: Here's everything you need to know

The term VR has been thrown around much lately thanks, in part, to the years of the pandemic where some yearned for more innovative and immersive ways to interact remotely, which was followed by Mark Zuckerberg's public pivot to building a future of the internet in this whole new dimension.

Many companies that were working in this space seized this opportunity to unveil their plans for the metaverse and Web 3.0. However, as time passed and life went back to the pre-pandemic normal, the consumer interest in VR appears to be waning. When it comes to MR, though, user interest has just begun to pique.

How is mixed reality different from virtual reality?

Virtual reality is an environment where one can interact with digital objects in a fully immersive space. Here, the user experiences the environment using a specially designed headset that creates a virtual world in which they interact, irrespective of the real-world conditions around them.

In contrast, augmented reality (AR) overlays digital objects over the real-world environment in our surroundings in a semi-immersive manner where the user can see the objects but is also aware of their surroundings.

Mixed reality is a blend of both AR and VR and puts together the best of both worlds, creating digital objects that one can interact with over the real-world environment that the user is in. Of course, like VR, AR and MR also require an intermediary device - such as interactive glasses or a smartphone - to display the digital layer.

Display environments for mixed reality

Since the MR experience is not completely immersive, it can be created on a variety of displays ranging from computer monitors to graphic displays. The overlays of reality and virtual environments can be varied on such displays and can include real video displays and digital objects at one end to fully graphic environments and real physical objects on the other.

Depending on the immersive requirements of these environments, display environments for MR range from monitors to handheld devices and heads-up displays to head-mounted ones. As our engineering capabilities improve, display devices are expected to get smaller in the future, starting with eyewear such as glasses and shrinking to contact lenses and virtual retina displays.