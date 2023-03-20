Mobile solar solution provides access to clean water and emergency power

The nanogrid looks like a food truck but packs renewable power inside Sesame Solar

A single unit of this versatile nano grid can cost between $100,000 to $375,000

The trailer-like solution could be easily dismissed for a food truck or mobile office. But one only needs to press a button and dramatically say "Open Sesame" to see the electronic controls unfold the retractable solar walls and reveal the engineering marvel that the mobile nano grid is.

The solution arrives in a ready-to-use format and can be quickly deployed by a single person in about 15 minutes, the company's website says. The solar panels charge the onboard batteries and can provide anywhere between three to 20 kilowatts of energy. This could be used to supply power to households or a disaster relief center. The company estimates that in a single day's charge, a nano grid can power 650 laptops and 2,500 phones.

Additionally, the grid is also equipped with an onboard water filtration system that can be deployed to provide 132 gallons (500 liters) of drinking water every day. Since power disruptions are also likely to affect cellular connections, the grid can also provide 5G connections to help people get online and connect with their loved ones.

The nano grid also uses solar energy to split water and store the hydrogen gas to serve as a reserve fuel when the onboard battery capacity dips below 35 percent. Alternatively, it can be used when the power demand surges or the weather is not conducive to solar energy generation.