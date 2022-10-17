A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging

You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
Ameya Paleja
| Oct 17, 2022
Created: Oct 17, 2022
innovation
Tesla
Modified Tesla Model S

Warped Perception/YouTube 

If any electric vehicle (EV) owner was told that their car could travel 1,600 miles by plugging it into a charger, they would be delighted.

Interesting Engineering has covered YouTuber Warped Perception's videos before, and if there is something we know, it is that he really does not shrug from putting his Tesla under some weird tests. Last year, he put three jet engines on the car to shave off a second in 0-60 mph acceleration time, and another time towed it on the highway to see how well its battery charged.

This time around, he modified the cargo hold of the Tesla to fit into a noisy single-cylinder generator that would charge up the battery of the EV.

How Tesla went without a charger

The YouTuber must be credited for coming up with bizarre ways of torturing the Tesla battery. On this occasion, he chose to charge it with a generator. But using the generator while stationary would be as good as stopping at a charging station, he decided to take it onboard with him and use it on demand.

This meant making some serious modifications to the rear of this vehicle, which mustn't be a biggie since, by this point, Tesla is surely not providing him any warranties on anything in that car.

So, a few hours of fabrication work later, the noisy generator was mounted on the car along with a motorcycle muffler bought on eBay, which did not do much to reduce the noise.

On the road with chargerless Tesla

With little time at hand to really test the efficiency of his system, the YouTube set out on his road trip and soon realized that the generator was not pumping out enough power to charge the Tesla battery as quickly as it was being drained.

What follows are multiple occasions where he is seen in the video adjusting the pace of the car to maintain the state of charge of the Tesla battery. When he is close to halting points, the battery charge is often in single digits, causing many anxious moments, even with the onboard generator.

Speaking of which, the noisy generator is left on overnight at the hotel to allow the battery to charge, which must have surely angered many people. Not that anybody was hopeful, but the mileage of the generator is rather pathetic and worse than even an old gas-guzzling car. So, the whole experiment is rather an antithesis of what owning an EV is like.

In the week since the video has been uploaded, 14,000 people liked the idea and gave their stamp of approval by liking the video on the social media site. Hopefully next time, we will see something that actually addresses range anxiety than increasing it every mile of the way.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium

Eyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so important

Professor Gretchen Benedix is an astrogeologist and cosmic mineralogist who studies meteorites and figures the forming stages of the solar system.

Deena Theresa | 8/6/2022
A superhero cyborg cockroach could help in rescue operations- here's how
innovationpremiumA superhero cyborg cockroach could help in rescue operations- here's how
Baba Tamim| 9/5/2022
Breathing new life into obsolete tech: Dalibor Farny makes Nixie tubes from scratch
innovationpremiumBreathing new life into obsolete tech: Dalibor Farny makes Nixie tubes from scratch
Deena Theresa| 8/20/2022
More Stories
science
6,000-year-old skull confirms legend of indigenous ‘tiny’ people in Taiwan
Deena Theresa| 10/17/2022
innovation
premiumThese robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockages
Sade Agard| 10/16/2022
health
A small wireless implant could help kill deadly brain tumors
Deniz Yildiran| 10/17/2022