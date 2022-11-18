Modder adds a hinge to Game Boy for the ultimate retro upgrade

In a detailed blog post, Parrish recounts her journey of how her mod Game Boy went from a concept to an actual piece that turns on and lets one enjoy the game in a very different fashion. It also gives us a brief glimpse of the kind of person Parrish is and how there is a world of unknowns out there to explore for each and every one of us.

Daring to do different

Parrish has been following the Game Boy modding scene for a few years and has found that no-hinge mods of Game Boy SP are the ones in vogue these days. Although she did not take to Game Boy as a kid, the hinged handheld console became her companion on long commutes after her college days.

Daring to do something against the trend and for the sake of her own nostalgia, Parrish decided to hinge up the old Game Boy. Her journey into modding also began earlier this year after she installed an after-market IPS screen on her GameBoy SP. A few videos of watching YouTubers fix broken consoles, and Parrish began to do it herself, and soon enough, she was hooked.