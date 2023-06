Life evolves from a single fertilized cell to a fully formed organism composed of billions or trillions of specialized cells. However, one of the most fundamental questions that biologists have been trying to decode is how the earliest phases of life progress.

To understand the first few weeks of life, scientists have turned to synthetic embryo models.

In a remarkable development, the Gurdon Institute at the University of Cambridge has produced a model human embryo with a heartbeat and some blood that might provide insights into the "black box" stage of life, The Guardian reported.

Embryo model with beating heart cells

Human stem cells, the master cells in our bodies that can evolve into practically any cell type, were used to create this synthetic model. This embryo model is not fertilized with eggs or sperm.