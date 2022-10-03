Modi to snatch factories from China with a digital portal for end-to-end production in India

“The mission is to implement projects without time overrun and cost overrun,” said Amrit Lal Meena, the special secretary of logistics in the ministry of commerce and industry, said when he was interviewed in New Delhi recently. “Global companies choosing India as their manufacturing center is the objective.”

With China largely closed to outside work, India’s fast-tracking projects would often be the plus-one in the China-plus-one policy many companies are adopting. This is where global companies are finding other countries to expand in or source from. This would diversify their businesses and supply-chain processes.

Rickety infrastructure in Asia’s economy keeps many investors away, even though it is the third-largest economy in Asia and offers cheap labor by workers who often speaks English.

“The only way to compete with China, apart from the fact there are political requirements of countries to move away, is to be as competitive on cost as you can be,” said Anshuman Sinha, a partner at Kearney India. Kearny is a leader in transport and infrastructure practices. “Gati Shakti is about making it easier to have a flow of goods and manufactured components across the length and breadth of the country.”

The key pillars of the project include identifying new production clusters, that are not in existence already. Then to seamlessly link those sites to the nation's railway network, ports and airports Sinha said. “If you peel the layers of Gati Shakti, it's made up of identifying nodes and strengthening logistics network connecting those nodes.”