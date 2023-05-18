Modified NASA space tech provides sustainable batteries that last 30 years

Modified NASA space tech provides sustainable batteries that last 30 yearsIt "lasts more than three times as long" as lithium-ion, according to EnerVenue CEO Jorg Heinemann.Chris Young| May 18, 2023 10:07 AM ESTCreated: May 18, 2023 10:07 AM ESTinnovationA crate of EnerVenue's metal-hydrogen batteries.EnerVenue Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.With the advent of space tourism for the world's wealthiest and a looming global recession, there has been a predictable increase in arguments against public spending on space technologies.However, those calling to halt space operations often ignore the immense benefits space technologies bring us here on Earth. Obvious examples come in the form of GPS and the many satellites used to investigate the effects of climate change.Another relatively new example could come from the US-based firm EnerVenue. The company is developing long-lasting, sustainable battery technology for Earth based on the engineering and chemistry NASA has used for over 40 years to power the International Space Station, the Hubble Space Telescope, and more. The company believes its technology could replace traditional batteries in the long term. "Our technology is much safer than lithium-ion," EnerVenue CEO Jorg Heinemann told IE in an interview.Leveraging space battery longevity and durabilityThe idea behind EnerVenue's technology comes from work carried out by Stanford University professor Yi Cui, who is also the startup's chairman and chief technology advisor. Cui figured out how to adapt NASA's long-duration nickel-hydrogen battery technology for viable use on Earth by using materials that dramatically drove down costs.NASA's nickel-hydrogen battery technology is well-suited to space because it can withstand harsh conditions, including fast-changing extreme temperatures. The batteries are safe and also last for a very long time. They are also fully recyclable, produce no toxic waste, and their chemistry results in no fire risk. Most Popular The one glaring issue when it comes to bringing technology to Earth is that they are incredibly expensive to produce.An artist's impression of EnerVenue's Energy Storage Vessels.EnerVenue However, EnerVenue has developed a method for making metal-hydrogen batteries at a reduced cost and has met high demand from utilities and energy developers. "EnerVenue's Energy Storage Vessels are currently being deployed at utility test sites across the United States," Heinemann explained to IE. "These sites serve to validate EnerVenue’s claims and are precursors for grid-scale integration. In parallel, EnerVenue is selling into industrial markets — including customers in maritime operations, oil & gas, mining, and as a replacement for diesel in island-based applications."The firm recently also announced it will open a 1-million-square-foot Gigafactory in the US. It says the Gigafactory will produce its Energy Storage Vessels batteries, capable of more than 30,000 recharge cycles each. These can be stored in racks and are able to operate for up to 30 years.Nickel-hydrogen versus lithium-ionIn the short term, EnerVenue sees its technology helping with the deployment of intermittent renewable energy, including solar and wind."Storage plays a key role in making sure excess generation is captured and then used when needed, resulting in a less carbon-intensive energy mix and a more stable energy supply," Heinemann said.This strategy sees EnerVenue take a similar approach to Costa Rica firm Ad Astra, which also leverages the expertise of its founder, former Space Shuttle astronaut Franklin Chang Díaz. In the long term, though, the company believes its technology could come into people's homes, providing another excellent example of how space technologies can become ubiquitous."Our technology is much safer than lithium-ion," Heinemann explained, "it provides far greater flexibility in terms of how often and how long it can be discharged, and it lasts more than three times as long while retaining nearly all of its original capacity.""Longer term, EnerVenue also sees application for its technology in the residential space," he continued. "With so much attention on the potential fire dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries, we believe there’s a significant market for a home battery that is fire-safe, whose lifespan exceeds 30 years, and can actually be built into otherwise unused parts of the structure, such as crawl spaces and attics."It's a tall order, but if EnerVenue can deliver on that promise, it could go a long way toward mitigating the well-documented problems with lithium-ion batteries from a safety, sustainability, and ethical perspective. SHOW COMMENT (1) 