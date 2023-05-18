Modified NASA space tech provides sustainable batteries that last 30 years

With the advent of space tourism for the world's wealthiest and a looming global recession, there has been a predictable increase in arguments against public spending on space technologies.

However, those calling to halt space operations often ignore the immense benefits space technologies bring us here on Earth. Obvious examples come in the form of GPS and the many satellites used to investigate the effects of climate change.

Another relatively new example could come from the US-based firm EnerVenue.

The company is developing long-lasting, sustainable battery technology for Earth based on the engineering and chemistry NASA has used for over 40 years to power the International Space Station, the Hubble Space Telescope, and more.