Shopping at a supermarket could save you from a stroke, but only if you shop using pulse-reading trolleys provided by a team of researchers at Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU).

The LJMU team modified regular supermarket trolleys by adding ECG (electrocardiogram) sensors to their handles. They then introduced the trollies to four Sainsbury's stores in Liverpool as a part of its 'SHOPS-AF' study.

The goal of this experiment was to see if the modified trolleys could screen shoppers for atrial fibrillation (AF)— the irregular beating of the heart that causes blood clots and increases the risk of a stroke by five times in a person.